Lansing Street Advisors Raises Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447,485 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 276,549 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after buying an additional 252,867 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.83. 7,107,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,197,947. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

