Lansing Street Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 831,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,994,000 after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 206,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 37,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.86. The stock had a trading volume of 864,316 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.94.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

