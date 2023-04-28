Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 204,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 176,605 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $5.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lanvin Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.
Lanvin Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $682.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group
About Lanvin Group
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.
