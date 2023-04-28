Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 204,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 176,605 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $5.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lanvin Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $682.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

About Lanvin Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lanvin Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LANV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Further Reading

