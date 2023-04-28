Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.
Latham Group Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of SWIM stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $267.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $110,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $4,862,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 295.1% in the third quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 770,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 575,367 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
