Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $267.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $110,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $4,862,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 295.1% in the third quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 770,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 575,367 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

