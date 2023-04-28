Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

Lear stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.40.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lear by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lear by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

