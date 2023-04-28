Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 453,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. 3,179,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,597,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

