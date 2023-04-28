Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,719 shares of company stock worth $27,992,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,230,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,127,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

