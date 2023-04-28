Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 8,322 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 378.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.92. 1,350,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,036. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $282.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

