Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.41. 3,113,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212,835. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

