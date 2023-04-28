Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,940,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,861,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,642,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 247,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 292,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 173,739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.26. 540,930 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

