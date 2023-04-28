Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,733. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

