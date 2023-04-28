Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.49. 421,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $265.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

