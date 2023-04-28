Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $563,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

