Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Price Performance
Shares of PAYX opened at $107.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.