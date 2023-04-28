Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

