Ledyard National Bank Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $320.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

