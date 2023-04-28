Ledyard National Bank Has $594,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $189.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day moving average of $187.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

