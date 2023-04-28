Ledyard National Bank Invests $203,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MDY opened at $450.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

