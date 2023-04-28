Ledyard National Bank Purchases New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NVO opened at $166.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

