Ledyard National Bank Raises Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.25% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 66,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

ERTH opened at $46.54 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.91 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.