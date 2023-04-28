Ledyard National Bank Sells 160 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 3.2 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.49 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

