Ledyard National Bank Sells 305 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.06.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.