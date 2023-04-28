Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 3.0% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. 652,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $262.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

