Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 283,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,447,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 28.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 168,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 312,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 323,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 49,021 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,649.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 473,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 446,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 977,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,047. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

