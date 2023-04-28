Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 61.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 34.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $92.06 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

