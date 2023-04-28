LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $294,558.54

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $294,558.54 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

