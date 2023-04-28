Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Lennox International updated its FY23 guidance to $14.25-15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.25-$15.25 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $282.23. 231,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,478. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $284.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.67.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.58.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

