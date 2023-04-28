Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.64

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 719973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.