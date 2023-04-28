Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.20

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.20 and last traded at C$17.23, with a volume of 836547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

