Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.80. The stock had a trading volume of 835,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

