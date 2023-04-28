Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.20.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $3.99 on Friday, hitting $167.80. The company had a trading volume of 835,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,005. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

