Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.84. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $369.89. The company has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after buying an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

