Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,033 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

MOAT traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 719,832 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

