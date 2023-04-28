LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY23 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

LKQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 313,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,099. LKQ has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at LKQ

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

