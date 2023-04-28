Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 2,458 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,262 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,478,000 after acquiring an additional 229,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $540,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,891,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $251,322,000 after purchasing an additional 864,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of AEM traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $57.86. 1,686,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,793. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $60.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

