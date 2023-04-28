Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.07. 977,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,034. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average of $256.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

