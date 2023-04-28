Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 959 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 86,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,778,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.89. The company had a trading volume of 553,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,553. The stock has a market cap of $457.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

