Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $465.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

