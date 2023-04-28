Loop Capital Boosts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $335.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSO. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Watsco Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $349.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.39 and its 200-day moving average is $284.15. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

