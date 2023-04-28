Loop Capital Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $320.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCA. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.83.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.25 and its 200 day moving average is $244.87.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.