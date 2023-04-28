Lori Jean Robinson Sells 1,400 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. 2,743,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

