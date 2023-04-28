Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.43 and its 200 day moving average is $202.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.