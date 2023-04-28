LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE LTC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 87,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,711. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

