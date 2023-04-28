Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 7,256,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 25,920,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Lucid Group Trading Up 13.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

