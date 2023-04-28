Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 5.9%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25. 12,901,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 32,046,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

