Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 39,796 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 89,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,401. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

