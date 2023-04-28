Lutz Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.58. 228,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $69.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

