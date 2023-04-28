Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 4,232 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.81. 149,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,960. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

