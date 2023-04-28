Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.99

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.99 and traded as low as $28.10. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 100 shares.

Madison County Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Madison County Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Madison County Financial’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

