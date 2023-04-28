MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06).

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

MAG Silver stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.