Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Decreased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.86. 78,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

